Surfers make the most of supersized swell at Gerringong, Barrack Point

There was a hazardous surf warning for good reason - it was pretty wild.
As 100km/hr winds battered the Illawarra's coast, the swell attracted surfers to the usual spots.
Meteorologists predicted five metre swells would hit some beaches but our expert was a little more conservative.
Illawarra Mercury photographer Sylvia Liber checked out Gerringong before hitting up Barrack Point at dusk.
She estimated waves to be about 2.4 to 3.6m - and it wasn't just the locals out in force.
There was a crew from Cronulla as well as some big name local surfers like Dean Bowen and Samuel Lowe.
Lowe, the son of former World Championship Tour surfer Mick Lowe, a 17-year-old prodigy from Port Kembla captured much attention.
There might well be more surfing action to finish the long weekend as similar conditions are expected to prevail.
The hazardous surf warning remains in place but the damaging conditions are expected to ease by the afternoon.
