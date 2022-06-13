Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Objections to Clifton sculpture fall on deaf ears. Letters to the Editor, June 14, 2022

June 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Council has shown itself determined to ignore community opposition to a proposed sculpture in Moranga Park, Clifton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.