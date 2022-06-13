The Council has shown itself determined to ignore community opposition to a proposed sculpture in Moranga Park, Clifton.
This sculpture designed by Col Henry was originally proposed for a site north of the Sea Cliff Bridge. However after objections by a local councillor, another site was proposed at Moronga Park, Clifton.
Obviously the many objections by Clifton residents, objections by the Clifton School of Arts Committee on behalf of 160 members, objections from the nearby Imperial Hotel, we're not so influential and work now appears to have started in Moranga Park.
Objections to Sue Bessell, and others at Wollongong Council have not been addressed. The community is being ignored.
While the sculpture is undoubtedly impressive it is not suitable for this historic Clifton area with a past community of miners, railway workers and more recently artists.
A sculpture in this park should reflect this history and be sympathetic to local heritage buildings.
Vicki Potter, Thirroul
Zac Isaakoglu appears to have muddled his contradictions. (Web Words, 11/6) Last year South Australia and Tasmania respectively made almost 70 and 98 per cent of their electricity from variable renewable generation.
They also had the lowest wholesale prices in the National Electricity Market. Queensland, on the other hand, had the least renewable generation and the highest prices.
The price increases we are now experiencing are thanks to increasing international demand pushing up the cost of fossil fuels (and commitments to export most of it anyhow) just as we have a cold snap, along with the collapse of a gas supplier AND problems with a bunch of coal stations. The rises are worse in Queensland and NSW and are definitely not the result of "pushing the climate greens movement". Quite the reverse.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
I always have to laugh at Richard Burnett's oft-repeated remark that those concerned about climate change and who support low emissions technologies are "zealots" whose knowledge of science is worthless (Letters, June 11). Mr Burnett fails to understand the mega-trend across our society which is moving us towards tackling the slow moving catastrophe of climate change.
This is not a left-right issue as is plainly evident by our state government and conservative governments elsewhere such as the UK. Big capital is moving decisively away from fossil fuels, as are governments of all stripes: partly because of their environmental costs, but also because renewable energy and low-emissions technologies make good economic sense.
David Curtis, Fairy Meadow
