Wollongong may finally be a step closer to a long-promised fast-rail link after Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a $500 million commitment to a "fast-rail vision" on Saturday.
The NSW government's long-term plan could see the trip from Wollongong to Sydney cut to just 45 minutes, Sydney to Newcastle to one hour and Sydney to Gosford to 25 minutes, Mr Perrottet said.
Mr Perrottet pledged the funds on the condition that the federal government sticks to its election promise of $500 million towards a fast rail link to Newcastle.
While the combined $1 billion in funding from the state and federal governments will focus on northern connections to the Central Coast and Newcastle, Mr Perrottet flagged future fast rail connections to the South.
Talks of fast rail in Wollongong have stretched on for years, with former premier Gladys Berejiklian announcing an "investigation" in 2018 into four chosen routes, including the "southern coastal route" from Sydney to Nowra.
While lines to Newcastle and Canberra were pursued further, the South Coast route dropped off the map.
Rail expert and University of Wollongong Associate Professor Philip Laird OAM said it's a promise we've certainly heard before.
"In 1998 the government promised that by 2010, we would have a one-hour service from Wollongong to Sydney," Professor Laird said.
"They didn't deliver - instead, they commissioned yet another report," he said.
"There's so much focus on the Sydney mega projects that regional NSW is much overlooked."
The proposed fast rail will eventually allow speeds of 200-250km/h and will involve significant track improvements on existing routes, according to the NSW government.
The current rail speed in the Illawarra is just 55km/h an hour, said Professor Laird, a speed so low that it was noted by the Federal National Faster Rail Agency.
Professor Laird said the NSW government has a history of commissioning reports and research, and not taking action.
"Whilst we study, other countries build," he said.
Committee for Sydney CEO Gabriel Metcalf said "after all this talk" the reality of fast rail was finally "picking up speed".
"Better connections across this region, south to Wollongong, north to the Central Coast and Newcastle, and linking into Sydney's west, means we will effectively work like a bigger global city, with more economic gravitational pull," Mr Metcalf said.
Treasurer Matt Kean said these initial works would pave the way for faster rail to operate on the lines with further major investment.
Despite the funding pledge, Mr Perrottet said the travel times were the "future vision", but he did not put a timeline on the introduction of fast-rail services.
Mr Perrottet said planning for the project would start later this year.
The NSW Labor opposition criticised the announcement, commenting that it was too little, too late, and said it followed 12 years of "inaction and broken promises on faster, and high-speed rail".
"Dominic Perrottet is the third Liberal premier in 12 years to call for faster or high-speed rail before an election," NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns said in a statement.
Labor said the government had failed to act on the issue four years after commissioning an independent report to investigate options on high-speed rail.
Professor Laird said he's optimistic about the future of fast rail, and "it's not a matter of if, but when".
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
