The new Shell Cove marina has what we need - vision

A wise man once said build it and they will come. As migration away from our capital cities continues and the surge in pressure for regional lifestyle markets increases, our smaller towns need to expand and have appropriate infrastructure.
Knowing this, our governments must have foresight in order to keep up with demand. Not every town can say it has an airport, a boat marina the size of Darling Harbour and a championship golf course all within a 15-minute radius.
But thanks to 29 years of foresight, Shell Cove now can. Sitting just 110km south of the Sydney CBD, the former landfill and swamp site is currently being transformed into a lively community with diverse housing, waterfront restaurants, hotels, commercial sites and a world class boat harbour marina.
The $2.1 billion mega project began as a concept way back in 1993 and is now ready for completion by 2027 and will feature 2.7km of publicly accessible walkways, boardwalks around the harbour edge with seating, interpretive play elements and 45,000 square metres of foreshore public domain areas - it is exactly the type of vision our region needs.
There is no denying that NSW is in the midst of a housing crisis, with recent figures detailing our state has a significant housing supply deficit as it continues to face ongoing failures to meet housing targets by local councils.
NSW is at an estimated 100,000 homes short of where we should be and latest data reveals less than 25,000 new dwellings were completed in greater Sydney in 2021, almost 30 per cent below the five-year average which has a knock-on effect onto us on the South Coast.
Further evidence demonstrates this with a recent CoreLogic report detailing the estimated value of Australia's residential real estate had gone from $7.2 trillion at the end of November 2020, to reach a record high of $9.4 trillion in just 12 months.
With Shell Cove's population growth set to expand from 78,000 this year to 100,000 by 2041, we must not take our foot off the gas.
Continuing to unlock government land and looking for more ways to provide diverse, accessible and affordable housing will play a key role in keeping up with demand and making sure housing is supported by enabling infrastructure, amenity and connectivity.
The Shell Cove Marina is the perfect example of this, and it will transform our region for the better. With a range of housing types available to residents to rent or purchase, including an aged care facility, this mixed-use type of development is exactly what we need more of.
We would love to see similar visions and developments across the Illawarra Shoalhaven, for example on the riverfront in Nowra where activation and redevelopment of this area would enable significant tourism and job attraction for the local community.
Another key project in the region which needs vision and courage to make it happen together with government and the private sector, is the redevelopment of the Illawarra Sports and Entertainment Precinct in Wollongong.
This project is just another example of a key driver for tourism attraction and events that would make our regional city even stronger, attracting jobs and investment, tourism and economic prosperity for our local communities.
So let's be bold, let's work together and let's be brave enough to bring these major projects to life and keep building our Illawarra Shoalhaven region with vision for the future.
