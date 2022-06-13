New wave of businesses turning Bellambi into creative hub

By the end of last year, candlemaker and interior designer Madeleine Hoy found she was bursting out of the studio she was using to make her products.
"I was exploding out of it into the communal rooms," she said.
"Wax is a very messy material, and I was walking it through the kitchen, and I needed to get out of there."
Ms Hoy found new digs for her business, Nonna's Grocer, in a new warehouse in Bellambi.
The double-height, concrete space is one of 87 units at the Bellambi Commercial Centre, a light industrial development owned by former Grand Prix motorcycle racer Warne Gardner.
Previously a timber yard and vacant plot, construction work is continuing on the last row of blank canvases that have been taken up by a range of creative businesses, just like Ms Hoy's.
Travis Machan, director at MMJ Wollongong and agent for the development, said that while the complex does house traditional industrial businesses, a new demographic is snapping up spaces in Bellambi.
"You still see your trades, plumbers and carpenters, but there's also an upholsterer in there, there's a guy that is doing snowboard simulation training," he said.
"They aren't just big garages, they're a creative workspace."
Sharing the warehouse with Ms Hoy is Laura Brading, who runs her book subscription business WellRead from the space.
"People were reading more in lockdown, and it grew the business, but at the time I was working in my home," she said.
"My husband was working in our bedroom and I was really conscious that I wanted some separation between work and life, and that led me here to this space."
Ms Brading is one of a number of new business owners who swapped careers during COVID and began home-based businesses. In 2020-21, while more businesses closed than in previous years, there was a greater change in the number of new businesses that started up, with 365,480 new businesses, a nine per cent increase on 2019-20.
Along with the rise in online shopping, with Australians spending an extra $1 billion online in the three months after COVID hit, many of these new businesses will not need a physical shopfront, but as they grow, will quickly run out of whatever space there is at home. In Ms Brading's case, there's only so many books one can store, repackage and deliver from a home office.
In addition, particularly for new business owners, operating alone at home can be isolating, with family members or housemates unable or unwilling to provide needed business support. Sharing the warehouse space, Ms Hoy and Ms Brading said they regularly swap ideas on issues such as shipping and online marketing.
"We have got very different businesses, but so much of the same issues or challenges apply to both of us," Ms Brading said.
As neighbours move into adjacent lots, the industrial estate is beginning to transform into a creative hub, with Ms Hoy already having collaborated with the business diagonally opposite.
"There's like a plant business across the road and they've been great, because when we've had photoshoots they have lent us plants for free," she said.
Around the site, a number of new businesses have popped up, turning underused industrial sites into spaces that are both creative and productive.
In an unused corner of the former King Gee factory, sour and barrel-aged brewery The Barrel Shepherd has moved in, along with a theatre and arts studio.
This new crop of businesses exist alongside traditional industrial operations, such as Buckaroo Leatherworks, mechanics and building materials suppliers.
The evolution of spaces such as this highlights the need to retain industrial and commercial lands in residential areas, said Mr Machan.
"A lot of people don't have room for much more than a car in their garage, so they need these extra warehouses for storage, or for an office or whatever it might be."
Ms Hoy said as she continues to make and sell her wares, she'll be keeping an eye out on what her new neighbours are up to.
"I look forward to seeing this area in the next few years. It does feel like a creative opportunity, so I'm excited to be at the beginning of something."
