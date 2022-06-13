Holidaymakers flocking to the Snowy Mountains on the season's official opening weekend are warned that huge demand has caused banked up traffic and an overflowing carpark.
A three-car crash has also forced a main road to close, affecting people trying to head to the slopes.
The Perisher Valley carpark was full on Monday morning, Live Traffic NSW said.
Kosciuszko Road was closed from Alpine Way after a three-car crash, with traffic just south of Jindabyne Equestrian Centre banked up from 10am.
People are advised to avoid the area and use the ski tube on Alpine Way instead.
"Slow down [and] take extra care," Live Traffic NSW said.
The NSW government organisation previously warned that southbound traffic on Kosciuszko Road approaching Smiggin Holes and Perisher was extremely slow.
Snow resort carparks also reached capacity on Sunday.
Car parks at Thredbo were full around midday, when Alpine Way at SkiTube Way was also closed towards Thredbo.
At that time, traffic towards Thredbo was being turned back and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
About an hour later, the roads reopened.
Thredbo said the carpark "only reached capacity from around midday on Sunday for a few hours" and it is managing crowds by limiting the number of lift passes it sells.
Earlier on Sunday just before 11am, Perisher carpark was at capacity and Kosciuszko Road at Alpine Way was closed toward Perisher.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
