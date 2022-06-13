Parking spaces go as Unanderra station work continues

Work on the Unanderra station upgrade has temporarily cut available parking.
Much of the car park is being used to store bridge girders for the new footbridge.
During this time, commuters are being directed to the Wollongong City Council car park on Central Road if there are no spaces at the station.
The work at the station started in September 2021.
"So far, Transport for NSW has completed work on a new family accessible toilet, a new unisex ambulant toilet, staff area modifications, and an upgraded services room," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"Outside of the station building completed work includes foundations for the new lifts, stairs, and a footbridge. Construction of the platform lift shaft is now being carried out."
The station will remain open throughout construction, with the new facilities available for use around March 2023.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
