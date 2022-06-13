Calderwood couple making $195k a year forced to rethink spending habits

As the cost of groceries rises by 25 per cent in three months, Calderwood mother of two Logan Stoker said she's swapped Woolworths for Aldi for the weekly shop.
"I know it doesn't sound like a big deal, but it makes a big difference," she said.
This change is just one of the multitude of ways Ms Stoker and her family have tried to grapple with the rise in costs of almost everything.
An aged care nurse, Ms Stoker earns roughly $65,000 a year and her partner Daniel Shiels, a miner, earns about $130,000.
This places the couple in the high-income earners bracket when it comes to a key expense - childcare - but Ms Stoker said when all household bills are added up at the end of the week there's less and less leftover.
The pair own a house in Calderwood, with weekly mortgage repayments of $500 a week. Groceries add up to about $300 a week and childcare is nearly $600 a fortnight. Utility bills combined are roughly $500 a quarter, and Ms Stoker said adding solar panels to their home would insulate them from a forecast price rise in energy bills.
"During the day we don't pay any electricity costs, so I try to run the dishwasher and washing machine during the day, but we both work full time, so that's hard," she said.
The most rapid increase however has been petrol. Mr Shiels drives to and from his workplace in Appin each day, the cost of which has skyrocketed in the past six months.
"It's only a tiny little car that used to cost us $40 to fill, now it's double," Ms Stoker said.
Ms Stoker and Mr Shiels have two children, one five-year-old and one one-year-old, and Ms Stoker is expecting a third. As both work full time, childcare is an essential but significant expense.
"The cost of childcare is ridiculous, sometimes you think, is it even worth going to work?"
When her one-year-old was born, to afford paying off the mortgage, Ms Stoker returned to full time work after six months.
"It costs $70 a day, and if you might only be making $130 for the day, and you're missing out on all that time with the kids, is it worth it?"
Ms Stoker is facing this same dilemma when her next child is born, but says the additional childcare subsidy for a second child will be a significant help.
Having gone through this, Ms Stoker said that ideally government would focus on reducing the burden of childcare and early education.
"They take into account our incomes when they're estimating our childcare, but they're not taking into account the cost of living," she said.
The experience of Ms Stoker and Mr Shiels is typical of young families. With inflation tipped to continue to rise in 2022, the cost of energy and groceries will continue to cause pain for households.
Ineligible for one-off cash payments available for low-income earners, families earning similar incomes to Ms Stoker and Mr Shiels are left to cut down on discretionary spending.
"The cost of living is constantly on your mind," Ms Stoker said. "We're constantly having conversations about what we can cut but then you start to think you're not achieving any luxuries in life anymore, you're starting to follow such a strict budget."
When deciding last week to raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage points, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said that mortgage holders would be shielded from rate rise pain by wage rises and extra repayments made during the pandemic.
For Ms Stoker this is somewhat the case, as aged care workers are expected to receive an increase in their pay based on the results of the Fair Work Commission and the family was able to make some savings during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, but this has been tempered by price rises in non-discretionary purchases. In addition, being essential workers meant there were no cut down in commuting.
So far, Ms Stoker said that their focus is on cutting out extra expenses, but with a child on the way and their mortgage going from fixed to variable in a year, the outlook is not looking much better.
"We've had to make a strict budget, because when at the end of the year, my wage will be halved when I go on maternity leave," she said.
"Now we're getting by pretty fine, we're just trying to save up, because I know we're going to be really impacted in a few months."
