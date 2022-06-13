Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra's Matildas stars Mackenzie Hawkesby, Sheridan Gallagher ready to take on the world

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:43am, first published June 13 2022 - 3:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising star: Mackenzie Hawkesby receives Sydney FC's top women's honour at the club's annual presentation. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Mackenzie Hawkesby capped off a stellar A-League Women's campaign by winning Sydney FC's player of the year award, as well as being picked for the Matildas in two key friendlies against Spain and Portugal in the lead-up to next year's World Cup.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.