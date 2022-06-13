Mackenzie Hawkesby capped off a stellar A-League Women's campaign by winning Sydney FC's player of the year award, as well as being picked for the Matildas in two key friendlies against Spain and Portugal in the lead-up to next year's World Cup.
At the same time, fellow Illawarra Stingrays star Sheridan Gallagher is leading the Young Matildas charge to the under 20 World Cup which begins in two months.
Hawkesby was recognised as one of the nation's finest rising talents, with the honour at the club's gala dinner last week and will now has a huge chance to pencil her name in for next year's tournament, to be played in Australia and New Zealand.
The Matildas will travel to meet Spain on June 26 (AEST), then Portugal on June 29, while a friendly against Canada has been announced for September 6, part of the festival of sport to open the new Sydney stadium at Moore Park.
"This upcoming camp and international window is a big opportunity for many players in the squad selected," Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said when announced the squad.
"I am excited to see the group in action and witness how we can rise to the challenge as a team and as individuals.
"Spain and Portugal are quality nations in the final stages of their preparations for one of the biggest trophies in women's football and they will be a tough challenge in many aspects of the game.
"As we draw closer to the commencement of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, all our decision-making is centred around the strongest possible preparation for all players vying to be a part of 23 in 23."
Stingrays coach Anthony Guido will welcome back Gallagher this week after the Young Matildas' 2-1 loss to New Zealand on Sunday.
Illawarra, without injured Erica Halloway (hamstring), top goalkeeper Sian McLaren (broken hand) and Danika Matos (unavailable), fell 3-1 to NSW National Premier League leading Northern Tigers on Sunday.
"We worked hard, but the Tigers showed why they're the top team," Guido said.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
