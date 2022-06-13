Stalwarts of the Australian pub-rock scene The Screaming Jets are celebrating 30 years of their groundbreaking album All For One and bringing the fun to Shellharbour.
The band will perform the record in its entirety from start to finish, at the Central Hotel in Shellharbour on Friday July 29.
The tour follows the release of the 30th anniversary edition of the album in October last year, after the current line up re-recorded all the tracks (including Better, Shine On and The Only One) with a fresh new take.
"We are back at it and all the shit of the last few years will be in the rear-view mirror," said frontman Dave Gleeson.
"This is the longest we have been forcibly kept apart."
Tickets on sale now from www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
