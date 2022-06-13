Teen sci-fi musical heads to Arcadians stage this June

A quirky story around teens wanting to be cool is currently being played out in Corrimal at the Miners Lamp Theatre.
Local group Arcadians are producing the musical Be More Chill, which follows social outcast Jeremy and his best bud Michael as they use their love for video games to try and navigate high-school life the best they can.
It's based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini.
Originally planned to run in 2021, director John Reynolds is excited the COVID-19 disruptions have subsided.
"It has been a long rehearsal process, with rehearsals being completed in person and over zoom, but we are so excited to bring this show to the Arcadians stage." he said.
"It's such a fun show, and the cast bring the best energy to it, and I can't wait for audiences to see it."
Be More Chill runs until June 25 at the Arcadians Theatre Group in Corrimal.
Tickets available via: www.trybooking.com
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
