Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

St George Illawarra Dragons return to WIN Stadium facing fork in road of NRL season

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:57am, first published 4:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soul searching: The Dragons slumped to a 31-12 loss to North Queensland. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

A deflated Jack De Belin admits the next two games at WIN Stadium present a fork in the road for the Dragons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.