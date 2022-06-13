For University of Wollongong student Zach Stewart, completing an internship during his degree gave him the understanding of what he didn't want to do.
"I was in science education, I was always interested in the education space, but teaching just wasn't for me," he said. "The internship allowed me to work out the degree or the discipline that I wanted to go into, and that was public health."
Moving into a Bachelor of Public Health with a major in health promotion, Mr Stewart, a proud Kamilaroi man, began an internship with Jawun, a not-for-profit that facilitates secondments from the corporate and public sector with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations.
The organisation's focus on designing programs with communities, rather than for them, pushed Mr Stewart further into his studies.
"When I saw what they were doing, which was going into community engaging with elders, community leaders, families, and children, that inspired me and [made me realise], this is where I want to go," he said.
Conducting work placements - known as Work Integrated Learning or WIL - whether they be internships, practicums, field trips or industry projects, is proven to improve the employability of students.
However, director of UOW's Woolyungah Indigenous Centre Jaymee Beveridge said that for many Indigenous students, these placements are often not set up for Indigenous students to succeed.
"They get placed with these massive corporations, with thousands of employees, and they just feel like a fish out of water," she said. "So they just leave."
To address this discrepancy, a team of researchers from UOW set out to identify best practices in Indigenous WIL.
Lead author and Associate Professor at the UOW School of Education Michelle Eady, said that just as Mr Stewart found, being connected to community is a key indicator of success.
"Working with community, for community and alongside community is the way that students want to go," she said.
With 1100 organisations adopting reconciliation action plans (RAP) as of 2021 seeking to prove access and opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, Ms Beveridge said it is important that organisations taking on Indigenous students understood the dynamics and complexities that Aboriginal people face in employment spaces.
"It doesn't just happen overnight, and [for organisations] to adhere to and adopt all of those principles, it's not something that a CEO can just do from the top, it needs to be embedded in all different units of organisations."
As much as WILs prepare students to deploy their knowledge learnt in the classroom in a workplace setting, just as important is becoming familiar with the dynamics of a workplace, from sending emails to working with human resources departments.
In this case, and throughout WIL placements, Professor Eady and other researchers found that students needed to be supported by their institution and careers counsellors with direct instruction.
For Mr Stewart, the success of his WIL experience hinged on all these factors.
"I've worked in corporate, I've been in government, I'm now here at the university. learning each system has been a challenge in itself, but I've had so much support to be able to do that."
