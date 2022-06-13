Coming off a major multi-agency search operation at the weekend, Surf Life Saving Illawarra members have responded to a significant increase in emergencies this season.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner said local rescue crews have responded to 54 emergency notifications since last July, up from 35 the previous season.
Advertisement
He said while ongoing wet weather hasn't deterred people from the water, severe weather conditions and hazardous surf are likely contributors to the spike in emergencies.
"It's been one of our wettest seasons for a long time, but we've still had a lot of notifications," Turner said.
"Unfortunately, we've had six drownings this season, and they've all been rock fishing and boating. It was the same last season with six drownings in the Wollongong local government area."
On Saturday, members from Thirroul, Bulli, Woonona and Bellambi life saving clubs sprang into action after they were notified by police after reports a suspected paraglider had crashed into the water 200 metres off Woonona Beach.
Life saving crews utilised jet skis, IRBs, drones and inflatable rescue boats and took to the waters. Green dye was also thrown in the water to assist the search effort understand the prevailing currents in the conditions.
Crews battled damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h and hazardous surf breaks, and search operations were eventually scaled back due to adverse conditions on Saturday and Sunday.
"They were probably some of the toughest conditions we had seen out there in a while," Turner said.
"For members to go out in those conditions, it increases the chances of being injured themselves and small boats can be flipped."
Despite the combined efforts of rescue crews, Polair, the Westpac lifesaver chopper, the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, Marine Rescue and Marine Area Command, there was no trace of the paraglider.
"Emergency services did a great job in working together," Turner said.
Members of surf lifesaving clubs are crucial when it comes to major searches and emergencies, Turner said, as they know local waters like the backs of their hands.
While well-trained and well-equipped, Turner said it was "unfortunate" rescue crews have had to put their skills to work more than usual this season.
In October last year, 67 life saving members responded to the boating tragedy off Waniora Point, Bulli where one person died.
Turner also pointed to the large-scale search for the nineteen-year-old fisherman who was tragically washed from the rocks off Port Kembla in April this year.
Advertisement
"It's unfortunate that we've had a lot of major incidents this year," Turner said.
Hazardous surf conditions are forecast to continue on the Illawarra coastline into Tuesday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.