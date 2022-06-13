Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong casual teacher is just 'treading water' as rent, petrol prices hit

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:51am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Counting costs: As a casual teacher, Mitch Brandman's income can vary significantly week to week. Picture: Robert Peet

A week after a five-week block of teaching, Wollongong high school music teacher Mitch Brandman was left with just one day of work the next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.