Wollongong casual teacher is just 'treading water' as rent, petrol prices hit

A week after a five-week block of teaching, Wollongong high school music teacher Mitch Brandman was left with just one day of work the next week.
As a casual teacher, Mr Brandman is dependent upon the day-to-day needs of local schools; some weeks this means three or four days of work a week, other weeks just one.
Besides occasional blocks of work which run for a week or more, most days Mr Brandman won't know if he has a shift or not until the morning of the day he will be required to teach.
It makes budgeting tricky.
"I've woken up in the morning and not being called into work, and then kind of looked around my room and thought well, there's probably some stuff in here I can sell on Facebook Marketplace, that will, you know, make [up for a lack of shifts]," he said.
On an average week, Mr Brandman says he would earn between $900 and $1200 for three to four days of work. He supplements this with semi-regular gigs as a musician.
Mr Brandman is one of a growing number of Australians who are casually employed. While this provides some flexibility in terms of hours worked it has to be balanced with the risk of financial instability.
For Mr Brandman, this was illustrated when he, along with thousands of others contracted COVID in early 2022. Casuals are not provided sick leave, and after isolating for a week as he recovered, the school holidays began, leaving Mr Brandman without pay for three weeks.
Although Mr Brandman acknowledges he is relatively well paid, rising costs are beginning to bite.
Rent on his share-house rose twice in the past six months, having not previously moved in the four years he lived in the house.
As petrol costs have soared, Mr Brandman has had to weigh up whether driving to Sydney for performances is worth it.
In the long term, saving for a home is looking further and further out of reach, as property prices increase by up to 20 per cent per year, leaving Mr Brandman feeling like he's just staying on top of the day-to-day.
"It's like you're just treading water."
