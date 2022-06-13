Police find woman's body in Oak Flats unit

Police are investigating the death of a woman at Oak Flats on Monday.
At around noon on Monday, Lake Illawarra Police District officers were called to a unit on Lake Entrance Road in Oak Flats to answer a concern for welfare.
When they arrived, they found the body of a woman in the unit.
She is yet to be identified but is believed to be in her 20s.
Police have established a crime scene at the Oak Flats residence and an investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding her death.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
