More garbage bins needed in public areas. Letters, June 15, 2022

More public area garbage bins need to be placed, and collected more often, in municipalities around Australia. Especially during the warmer months when more people are out and about. For every un-Australian who drops their rubbish anywhere and are too lazy to take it home with them; there are many more real Australians who care for their environment enough that will pick up any rubbish and bin it if there are bins close by.
Too often, in public spaces, there are no, or too few bins available, and those that are, can be overflowing for far too long, with rubbish building up around them creating an unhealthy eyesore. If councils can't supply more bins for whatever lame reasons, then, at least empty the supplied ones more often. Both options should not be too hard to achieve.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
David Goss has taken the opportunity to use a comment I recently made about how my work life experiences changed my political attitudes and beliefs to unleash a lot of assumptions that are less about my comment and more about an anti-Conservative rant. ('The search for truth.' - 11/6). He has implied I am unchristian and my ability to process knowledge and experience is somehow flawed.
He has claimed to have a Christian background but demonstrates he thinks it's fair game to make wild, unchristian assumptions about those who don't share his political views.
In reading Mr Goss's comment, I am reminded of that widely accepted pearl of wisdom attributed to Winston Churchill: "If a man is not a socialist by the time he is 20, he has no heart. If he is not a conservative by the time he is 40, he has no brain.". I think these words best describe the difference between Mr. Goss and me.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
After the thrashing the Liberals suffered at the very recent election, you would think they would be out to win people over. But, that's certainly not the case; the new leader, Dutton, has not shown any inclination to change, nor could I believe the statement. by Morrison that he would change.
Andrew Hastie, the opposition spokesperson on defence, dropped a clanger in a comment he made about how Labor significantly overpaid France for the LNP's cancellation of Australia's submarine contract with France, saying the now opposition thought that a significantly lower amount was appropriate.
Hastie did not tell us what that amount was, but it seems to indicate there was not one and he was just trying to make a gratuitous point with no truth behind it, maybe a lesson learnt from Morrison!.
There has to be some changes to politicians' behaviours.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
