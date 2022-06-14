Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

More garbage bins needed in public areas. Letters to the Editor, June 15, 2022

June 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More garbage bins needed in public areas. Letters, June 15, 2022

More public area garbage bins need to be placed, and collected more often, in municipalities around Australia. Especially during the warmer months when more people are out and about. For every un-Australian who drops their rubbish anywhere and are too lazy to take it home with them; there are many more real Australians who care for their environment enough that will pick up any rubbish and bin it if there are bins close by.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.