Lawrence Hargrave Drive a no-go for Stanwell Park

Stanwell Tops motorists won't be able to use Lawrence Hargrave Drive on Sunday night.
From 8pm on Sunday to 4am on Monday, Lawrence Hargrave Drive between Stonehaven Road at Stanwell Tops and Chellow Dene Avenue in Stanwell Park will be closed for maintenance.
Work includes vegetation maintenance and the clearing of gutters and drains.
Detours will be in place via the M1 Princes Motorway and Bulli Pass as well as Otford Road and Walker Street.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
