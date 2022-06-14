Turns temporarily banned at North Gong intersection

Traffic changes at a North Wollongong intersection will occur from next week.
As part of work to upgrade the intersection at Bourke, Virginia and Keira streets at North Wollongong access to those streets will be restricted.
Motorists on Bourke Street will not be able to turn into Keira or Virginia streets between 7.30pm and 4.30am for four nights.
Those nights are June 20 and 21 and June 26 and 27.
Detours will be in place via Edward and Gipps streets and are expected to add about 10 minutes to journeys.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and stop/slow traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection to improve safety for pedestrians and reduce the number of crashes.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
