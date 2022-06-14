The University of Wollongong will make consent education mandatory for every student from July, following a monumental change in NSW sexual assault laws.
From the beginning of UOW's second session, students will need to do online "consent matters" training and their end-of-year results will be withheld until they've completed it.
The new training comes after nearly one-fifth of UOW student respondents reported being sexually harassed since starting university, according to the National Student Safety Survey.
Professor Trish Mundy and Dr Nancy Huggett co-chair UOW's Safe and Respectful Communities team, working to support students who are victim-survivors of sexual assault.
They said conversations about consent on campus are vital, and the state's new laws are an important step towards a safer on-campus experience.
"What's great about new affirmative consent laws is that it's really shone a spotlight and it's providing that extra awareness for our students and the community in general about what consent means," Dr Nancy Huggett said.
Dr Huggett and Professor Mundy hope UOW's consent training and other on-campus initiatives, paired with increased government education, will help students understand what affirmative consent means.
"We're hoping that we can raise awareness in the student body and help everybody to understand how to ask for consent, how to give it, and how to say no as well," Dr Hugget said.
Sexual Assualt Law Reform
NSW law has pivoted towards a model of "affirmative consent", where the onus in sexual assault cases is on the alleged offender to prove they did or said something to actively seek consent from the person.
UOW Associate Professor Julia Quilter said the changes to sexual assault consent laws this month are twofold, with a physical and mental component.
The law now says that the person does not consent if the person does not say or do anything to communicate consent, she said.
This covered what Professor Quilter calls the "freeze response", where victim-survivors can freeze up during an assault.
If an accused relies on a belief that the other person was consenting, they have to prove they did or said something to confirm that belief.
"You have to affirm within a reasonable time that the person is consenting," Professor Quilter said.
Changes to the law also involve new directions that can be given to juries during sexual assault trials, aimed at busting myths related to rape and sexual assault, and challenging juror's assumptions.
The NSW government has also introduced new consent education videos, depicting scenarios when consent is and is not given.
Dr Nancy Huggett said the videos were a practical step toward better consent education.
"They're not the old milkshake analogies or cups of tea," Dr Huggett said.
"It actually talks about real-life scenarios and shows how you can ask for consent and also say yes or say no, and how it can enhance the sexual experience instead of being something that students are worried about asking for."
Sexual assault at universities
The National Student Safety Survey, released at the end of March, painted a confronting picture of sexual assault on campus.
Among UOW respondents, 18.5 per cent reported being sexually harassed since starting university and 9.6 per cent had been sexually harassed in the past 12 months.
For both university students nationwide and those at UOW, female students and gender, sex and sexuality diverse students were more likely to be victim-survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
"We know young people are one of the groups with the highest rates of victimisation," Professor Quilter said
Alongside consent training, UOW's safe and respectful communities team are conducting training at residential accommodations on campus.
"We found in the surveys tell us that sexual assaults are often opportunistic, so they will happen in private residences, but they will also happen in student accommodation," Dr Huggett said.
"We go into residences and talk to our students and our student leaders."
Will it work?
Consent education and change in sexual assault laws are just one step toward fixing a problem at universities and across Australia, Dr Huggett said.
While they are optimistic about the future, Dr Huggett and Professor Mundy said it's likely we won't see the results from another National Student Safety Survey for a few more years, they said.
"There's a long way to go and there's a lot that needs to change," Dr Huggett said.
"But I think we're at this moment with these laws, because of the fantastic advocacy of people like Saxon Mullins, Grace Tame and Chantel Contos, there's a real movement of women standing up and saying, "This is no good, this is unacceptable, and we're going to change it."
