The Oceania Athletics Championships is a competitive athletics fellowship involving nations of the Southern and Central Pacific. On this occasion the championships were held in Mackay Queensland between June 7 and 11.
Three of our member attended the championships and did extremely well for themselves. Thomas Noakes competed in the Under 20 Decathlon.
Still recovering from a hamstring niggle, Thomas put in a strong effort over the two day, ten event program coming away with a score of 5996 points which placed him fourth overall.
His best effort was a second in Shotput with a distance of 13.64m. In all fairness I think these guys should get a medal for placement in each event not just only for the Decathlon.
Zoe Daniels thrived in the competitive atmosphere of the Under 18 discus event to throw a personal best of 45.28m and earned herself a silver medal for that outstanding effort.
One of the highlights of the Masters events was the truly dominating effort of Rebekah Power in the 40 to 45 year age class.
Rebekah carted away a haul of five gold medals, which included firsts in Long Jump 4.68m, 100m 12.82s, 60m 7.97s, 400m 61.14s and 200m 26.32s. A totally awesome performance.
Our club is extremely grateful to all those who turned to the Bunnings sausage sizzle last Saturday to raise funds for Delta to compete in the World Under 20 Championships in August.
More is still needed and donations can be made on the following Go Fund me page https://www.gofundme.com/.../delta-amidzovski-journey-to...
Congratulations are in order to the three race winners in the very successful Wollongong running festival held June 5. The family day event was very well attended and a fantastic time was had by all.
James Tunna won the 10km race in a quick time of 32min 12s. Joshua Engel the 5km in 16min15s and finally to Callum Cajar who led from start to finish in the 2km in 7min 18s.
Athletics Wollongong will be starting a point-score competition for our club members attending the local Parkrun events. Anyone can run in one of these events. You don't need to be a member of an athletics club to do so.
There are local runs at Sandon Point, North Wollongong and Killalea. For further information cut and paste this link. https://www.parkrun.com.au
Well done to Athletics Wollongong's Thomas Noakes on securing some support from MRE (McLaren Real Estate) for the Oceania Championships. Thomas was presented with a cheque to help with the costs of travel, accommodation and registration expenses.
Thomas is going to have a very busy few weeks, because not only has he competed in the Oceanic Championships in Mackay, but he will also be making his Australian rep debut by competing in the pacific Mini Games being held on Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands from June 17-25.
He will be competing in Open Class javelin and perhaps in a new event called the Octathlon. Hopefully this will be some consolation for him after having won the U20 NSW Championships Decathlon event, but a hamstring injury prevented him from competing in Nationals.
Congratulations to our Athletics Wollongong club mates who have been selected in the ANSW Target Talent Program: The Target Talent Program is part of a high performance pathway, focusing on talent identification and the building of social networks between junior athletes and also providing them encouragement, motivation and guidance.
Their first meeting will be a training camp at SOPAC in early July. Those selected were: Holly Rea (coach: Jack Darcy), Ashleigh Goncalves (Coach: Danielle Szakacs), Tayissa Buchanan (Coach: Danielle Szakacs), Jett Link (Coach: Rob Marks), Zoe Daniels (Coach: Ernie Shankelton) Charlize Colwell (Coach: Danielle Szakacs)
The NSW Cross Country Championships are on at Tapitallee (North-West of Nowra) on Saturday, June 18th. Entries are closing 10am on Wednesday, June 15th.
For more info - and to enter - see
https://www.nswathletics.org.au/events/136682/.
