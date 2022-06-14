How long it takes ambulances to reach your area in an emergency

Illawarra residents who call Triple-0 are waiting longer than ever for an ambulance to arrive, with people in Shellharbour and Kiama likely to be left waiting the longest in the region, according to a new Bureau of Health Information report.
Across the region ambulance response times have spiked, with P1, or potentially life-threatening cases, waiting longer for ambulances to arrive than at any point since BHI began reporting in 2010.
One in ten "P1: Emergency" patients - which can include unconscious patients, people having an acute heart attack or choking - in Kiama-Shellharbour waited at least 33 minutes for an ambulance to arrive in January to March.
The median wait in the southern most part of the Illawarra was 16 minutes, while in the Dapto-Port Kembla statistical area it took an average of 15 minutes for ambulances to arrive at the potentially life-threatening cases.
In the northern Illawarra - the Wollongong statistical area - the average wait for P1 cases was 14 minutes.
Across the region, it took an average of eight minutes for ambulances to arrive at the highest priority P1A cases.
The BHI data also shows just 36.7 per cent of ambulances called to P1 cases in the Shellharbour-Kiama area arrived within the 15 minute benchmark, whereas a year ago 47.4 per cent arrived on time.
In Dapto-Port Kembla 37.5 per cent arrived within 15 minutes, compared in 52.5 per cent in January to March 2021, and in Wollongong 45.9 per cent arrived within 15 minutes (down from 59 per cent a year ago).
Last week, Premier Dominic Perrottet announced $1.76 billion for NSW Ambulance to recruit 2,128 new staff and open 30 stations.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
