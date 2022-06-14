Anna Watson ramps up over Dapto access to the M1

The Dapto CBD is "a car park" for locals, according to Shellharbour MP Anna Watson, and the state government needs to do something about it.
In Ms Watson's eyes, that something would be on and off-ramps to the M1 Princes Motorway.
"I continue to receive a never-ending stream of correspondence from constituents who are angry and fed up with the lack of access to and from Dapto from the M1 freeway and their exclusion from the Albion Park Rail bypass - the half-cooked bypass," Ms Watson said.
"Residents of the Dapto area feel as though they are continually forgotten, with this government refusing to build on and off ramps to the M1 from Kanahooka Road."
At present, there is only a northbound on ramp and a southbound off ramp on Kanahooka Road, with Dapto residents who want to access the Albion Park Rail bypass needing to head north to Northcliffe Drive to get on the M1 southbound.
She also called for ramps at Emerson Road, which is just an overpass at present, seeing them as a necessity to service the growing population at West Dapto.
"I have been calling for this for years ad nauseam and I have not had a single response from any of the ministers whom I have written to about the on and off ramps or the widening of the M1," she said.
Ms Watson also took issue with the congestion in the Dapto CBD.
"The main street of Dapto, it is a car park for motorists," she said.
"The traffic is increasingly congested because the population is growing at around 8 per cent, which is very fast. Yet the road infrastructure is woeful. Going through six sets of traffic lights to get from the south to the north is just ridiculous."
Transport for NSW was contacted for comment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
