A fibro house has been gutted in a fire in Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the single-storey property on Cambridge Street shortly after noon.
Cambridge Street was closed in both directions while firefighters brought the flames under control.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Phil Vaiciungis said the house was about "50 per cent involved" when firefighters arrived, with one-metre flames licking out of the windows.
A woman and child evacuated safely.
It is understood a child was playing with a lighter and a mattress caught alight and spread quickly through the room.
Police and paramedics also attended the scene.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
