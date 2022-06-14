Rising costs of electricity are being felt across the Illawarra, with residents seeking out alternative ways to power their homes.
Energy providers are blaming a combination of cold temperatures, ageing coal-fired power plants and the war in Ukraine for increased the demand and power price rises.
In Queensland, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) had predicted an energy shortfall, where demand exceeded the reserve supply, on Monday.
The same predicted shortages - and potential blackouts - were expected in Queensland and NSW for Tuesday night.
An employee from BCF Warrawong told the Mercury they had seen an increase in the purchase of gas lanterns by elderly pensioners, who were mainly concerned with potential blackouts.
Across the region, there have been reports of an increase in households installing solar panels and batteries.
Owner of Solahart Illawarra, Natacha Lavorel said there had been an increase in customers wanting a backup their solar production with batteries to prepare for the event of blackouts.
"Customers are worried about their fridge [not running] for a couple of hours," she said.
Tim Sim can speak first hand of the cost savings after installing solar panels on his home last year, while also reaping the rewards of having 40 panels on his businesses roof, City Coast Motorcycles Wollongong, for nearly a decade.
"We knew it was the right thing to do for the future and that they would save money in the long run," Mr Sim said.
"We are less worried [about rising power costs] because of that ... it takes the pressure off of it a bit."
Meantime, the Tallawarra power plant has doubled production to stave off risks of blackouts in the Illawarra and elsewhere in the state.
