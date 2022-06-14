Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Feagai, Ravalawa return for Dragons ahead of Rabbitohs showdown

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
June 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK: Mikaele Ravalawa will return from a hamstring injury against Souths on Thursday. Picture: Adam McLean

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin will welcome back some scoring punch on the flanks for Thursday's clash with the Rabbitohs, with Mat Feagai and Mikaele Ravalawa returning to the 17.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.