Feagai, Ravalawa return for Dragons ahead of Rabbitohs showdown

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin will welcome back some scoring punch on the flanks for Thursday's clash with the Rabbitohs, with Mat Feagai and Mikaele Ravalawa returning to the 17.
Feagai missed last week's loss to the Cowboys through illness, allowing Jonathan Reuben to become the oldest debutant of the NRL era.
Reuben won admirers for his showing in an otherwise underwhelming performance on the team front, but Feagai has made the left wing spot his own this season in combination with Moses Suli.
The return of try-scoring wrecking ball Mikaele Ravalawa is a welcome one, with the 24 year-old having not played since round 11 due to a hamstring injury. His return sees Tautau Moga drop out of the 17.
Griffin has also shuffled the decks in his forward pack, with Josh McGuire out with the re-occurrence of a groin injury.
Jack de Belin's been bumped up to the front-row, allowing Tariq Sims to slip into lock after being rested from the Cowboys clash in the wake of Origin I.
Jaydn Su'A returns to a starting back-row spot in his second game back from an ankle injury, with Francis Molo shifting to the bench.
Andrew Mccullough will start at hooker in his 300th NRL game, with Moses Mbye shifting to a bench utility role.
The showdown with the Rabbitohs is the first in a crucial run of home matches, with the Raiders headed to WIN Stadium in round 16.
Four of their subsequent five games all come against teams currently in the top eight, including a road clash with Broncos in the likely absence of skipper Ben Hunt due to Origin.
It will be the first of two clashes with the currently top-four Broncos, while they'll also face the Cowboys and Sharks on the run home.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
