Illawarra childcare providers have welcomed an ambitious multibillion-dollar plan to create thousands of new childcare places as part of next week's NSW budget, but say it won't be a quick fix.
Under the $5 billion proposal, more rebates will become available to eligible families, private operators will be paid to expand their services (estimated to create 47,000 extra childcare places annually), while $218 million will be spent on growing the workforce with scholarships and other training support.
Planet Childcare in Coledale currently has 160 children on their waiting list, while director Susie Crick said there was "literally no way that we could service all of the families requiring care".
The northern Illawarra would be what the government calls a "childcare desert" where the demand for services far outweighs what's available, but by offering cash for centres to expand "is not as easy as politicians think".
There are development applications to council, lengthy wait times on construction, finding affordable real estate and adhering to licencing regulations.
"Last year our service filed an application to increase our numbers by one playroom as we have the required physical space on site, however it was knocked back because the interior layout did not have a sandpit and ... mirror an outdoors environment," Ms Crick said.
"Yet we have the ocean 50 metres to the east and our service is towered by the escarpment to the west."
She said licensing regulations needed to be revised, including "a huge emphasis" on carparks which she felt was an impediment to increasing numbers.
"The licensing itself is rigorous and it all depends on who is handling your application," Ms Crick said.
"Existing childcare operators cannot afford to expand because the real estate is so prohibitively expensive in the area and you need to provide a vacant block (or two) for car parking spaces - it doesn't make sense economically to have a car park sitting empty for basically 20 hours of the day when you pay high rates."
Big Fat Smile operates centres throughout the region with the majority of services experiencing full enrolments "with robust wait lists", particularly in the northern suburbs.
Spokeswoman Amanda Archer said the organisation welcomed any announcement that supports educators, families and the sector as a whole, though there were still elements missed.
"What Tuesday's announcements have addressed are the key concerns regarding the declining tertiary enrolments of future educators and accessibility for families," she said.
"However, there is still work to be undertaken to address the workforce challenge of retention and the clear concern of affordability for families."
Ms Archer said low wages also needed to be addressed as they were a continuing to cause retention issues in the early childhood sector.
"We have and always will advocate for wages that reflect the professional skill set required," she said.
"Whilst the announcement today is welcomed as it does ease the financial burden for people wishing to enter our sector, we want to keep the issue of retention and workforce conditions on the table and hope to hear more direct solutions for this."
The NSW Government's investment will be made through the Affordable and Accessible Childcare and Economic Participation Fund, which is set to be established in this year's budget.
The Fund will:
For more information go to https://www.treasury.nsw.gov.au/childcare-fund
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
