Wollongong's last commercial orchard says it could be forced to close if proposed new rules capping the number of people allowed to pick their own fruit on private farms are passed by the NSW Government.
Darkes Glenbernie Orchard is one of a number of growers across NSW campaigning to stop new planning rules, which propose to allow only 50 people per day to attend private farms and limit Pick-Your-Own days to a maximum of 10 days per year.
Glenbernie owner Jo-Anne Fahey says the proposed law changes - which the government says will make it easier for agritourism businesses to operate - could be the last straw for the already under-pressure Darkes Forest orchard, which was recently forced to pull out masses of trees because it is unable to sell the fruit.
Despite the rising cost of fresh supermarket produce, Ms Fahey said small local farmers were "being destroyed by low prices on the wholesale market" - and needed all the help they could get to make their farm viable.
"Now they want to prevent tourism and artisan food and beverage on our farm too," she said.
"We are the last commercial orchard in Wollongong. If we are lost we are lost forever."
She said her farm had over 10,000 visitors on picking tours in 2021, and also relied on artisan cider making in small groups and larger events like an annual apple pie baking competition which attracts around 1800 people.
"Our picking tours take 50 people at a time by a purpose built tractor train through the orchard," Ms Fahey said.
"Our farm needs to run tours all year. When we don't have picking, we need to have other family fun activities for people to participate in."
"We are unintentionally caught up in this government policy writing debacle. I don't think they meant to do this to us, they just don't understand our situation and how they can provide us a sensible path forward."
The concerns from farmers stem from a draft proposal from NSW Planning, which is looking at introducing new exempt and complying development rules to encourage "agritourism" as a way for struggling farms to recover after the pandemic.
The Department of Planning and Environment says it wants to make it easier for new agricultural tourism businesses to set up by allowing them to run small-scale low-impact operations on farms without the need for a development application.
In a statement, a planning spokesperson said the department was "continuing to work through the policy with councils and affected businesses, to make sure we can balance the potential impacts on neighbours and roads, with the ability for individual farms to diversify their operations".
Currently, there are no exempt and complying development rues that easily allow 'pick your own fruit' activities on rural zoned land, and such activities are instead regulated through local council development applications.
Farms which operate fruit picking under existing development approvals will not be impacted by the changes.
The new rules - which are yet to be formalised - will only apply to those who do not currently have permission or to new businesses.
However, according to Ms Fahey, there is no current planning instrument that councils can use to adequately assess or give permission for the value added activities many farms have had to introduce to keep farms going.
"We can't just sell our produce through the wholesale markets any more," she said.
"We have had to value add which in our case means run tours, workshops, make cider and have events."
She said the rules in NSW haven't kept up with the reality for farmers or recognised that farm businesses like Glenbernie have had to pivot and become more diverse in their activities.
She said small producers were arguing that agritourism, artisan food and drink activities should be permissible uses added to the definition of 'extensive agriculture', which is currently allowed.
"Tourism is keeping us in farming," she said.
"If we can't develop a sensible way to describe what we do for planners then agriculture on many farms along the coast will disappear."
Nearly 29,000 people have signed an online petition in support of farms like Glenbernie, asking the government to pause any rule changes until they can be heard.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
