Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Darkes Glenbernie Orchard facing ruin if pick-your-own rule changes go ahead

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'We can't make ends meet': Glenbernie Orchard manager Aaron Steed among trees which had to be ripped out amid tough conditions. Picture: Robert Peet,

Wollongong's last commercial orchard says it could be forced to close if proposed new rules capping the number of people allowed to pick their own fruit on private farms are passed by the NSW Government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.