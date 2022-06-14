A Keiraville woman with a taste for stolen bourbon has pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting.
Chloe Jollow, 22, was fined a combined total of $400 for stealing two bottles of Wild Turkey American Honey on separate occasions from Liquorland in Wollongong Central.
Advertisement
Appearing in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, Jollow initially pleaded not guilty to the offences.
Questioned by magistrate Gabriel Fleming about how she came to be in possession of a bottle of Wild Turkey on February 25, Jollow changed her tune.
"I did do that one," she said.
Magistrate Fleming asked about a second incident of shoplifting on March 5.
"You didn't pay for it, did you," she said.
"No," said Jollow.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court, at 9.55am on February 25, Jollow entered Liquorland Wollongong Central. There, she walked to the spirit shelves and selected a 750ml bottle of Wild Turkey American Honey Sting Liqueur, retailing for $52.
Jollow put the bottle in her pants and then walked out the store without paying.
Workers at the store saw Jollow stealing and alerted police.
After reviewing CCTV footage, police identified Jollow based on a large tattoo on her neck and a recent interaction with police.
Less than a week later, on March 5, Jollow returned to the same Liqourland and tried her luck for a freebie.
This time, however, Jollow went for the one litre bottle, placing it under her dress and walking out without paying for the $71 bottle.
Store employees again watched Jollow and contacted police.
Watching the actions on CCTV, police were once again able to identify Jollow based on her neck tattoo.
For each count of shoplifting Magistrate Fleming fined Jollow $200 and ordered her to repay the value of the liquor.
Advertisement
'If you keep stealing the fines will go up and up," Magistrate Fleming said.
On a separate shoplifting charge, this time for a four pack of Blue Lagoon cocktails, Jollow stuck with her not guilty plea.
That matter will return to court on July 28.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.