Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Keiraville woman Chloe Jollow pleads guilty to stealing bourbon

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Target: Chloe Jollow tried her luck twice at Liquorland in Wollongong Central. Picture: File

A Keiraville woman with a taste for stolen bourbon has pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.