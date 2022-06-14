Illawarra Mercury
Why you're being asked to conserve power of an evening

By Farid Farid
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:43am, first published 8:37am
Ageing coal-fired power plants are partly behind rising power prices and threats of blackouts.

The cold snap, ageing coal-fired power plants and the Ukraine war are behind the price hikes in electricity bills as NSW consumers are warned of potential blackouts.

