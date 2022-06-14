Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong Police are wanting to speak to this man over a stealing offence

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 14 2022 - 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Police are wanting to speak to this man over a stealing offence

Wollongong Police are appealing to the public to help identify this person, following an alleged stealing incident from a bottle shop in Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.