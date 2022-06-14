Wollongong Police are wanting to speak to this man over a stealing offence

Wollongong Police are appealing to the public to help identify this person, following an alleged stealing incident from a bottle shop in Wollongong.
The alleged incident took place at 10:15am on Tuesday June 7.
Anyone with information relating to the identity of this person, should contact Wollongong Police on (02) 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Please quote reference numbers E91524986 or 06/04.
It follows a crack down on shoplifters in the city this month, with 14 court attendance notices and seven criminal infringement notices issued on June 8.
A woman accused of stealing a $500 jacket and another who allegedly nicked over $200 in groceries were among 23 people charged during the shoplifting sting.
They also dealt with two youths under the Young Offenders Act.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
