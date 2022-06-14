A violin concert so fierce it could snap a tendon is coming to Berry

Internationally renowned violinist Jonathan Glonek is presenting the complete collection of 24 Caprices by Paganini at each of a series of concerts in NSW and Victoria - including the South Coast.
Glonek told the Mercury the work is rarely performed in public as it's usually practised by musicians to keep their skills up.
"It's not uncommon people damage a tendon attempting to play some of his music," he said.
"Paganini's 24 Caprices is part of the repertoire you practice your whole life just to stay on top of the instrument.
"And I recall ... spending hours being defeated by only a handful of notes chosen from these works. The difficulties so immense that it could and did plunge many of us into despair and depression about our prospects as future violinists."
He said part of the reason Paganini's music was so hard to play was due to a medical condition which gave the musician "very large hands and hyper flexible joints".
"It is truly spectacular music that moves all over the violin and something that had never been done before," Glonek said.
Classical music enthusiasts can catch the violinist in concert in Merimbula, Lakes Entrance, Cooma and finishing the tour in Berry on July 9.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
