Infamous humpback whale 'Bladerunner' spotted off the Illawarra coast

An infamous creature of the Australian seas has been spotted off the coast of the Illawarra this week.
On Tuesday, ORRCA Research Teams (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia) spotted "Bladerunner", a scarred humpback whale, majestically powering through the ocean with a friend.
"This special humpback whale is a true survivor and a symbol of resilience after she was left with devastating scars from being hit by a boat's propeller over two decades ago," the wildlife conservation group posted on Facebook.
"She has since had a calf and was today majestically heading north once again towards the tropical breeding grounds with a companion whale."
The humpback was scarred from a near-death experience, being hit by a powerful propeller along her left side and tail, but has since had a calf and still swimming around the Australian seas to the delight of onlookers.
ORRCA has said the sighting is a timely reminder for boaters and other water users to be mindful of who else might be off-shore.
"It's important to be extra vigilant as we move towards the peak of the whale migration," they said on Facebook.
"With more boats on the water, always keep a good eye out for whales and get to know the rules around watching whales to help keep safe."
ORRCA Research Team members north of Sydney and the Central Coast will be keeping an eye out for Bladerunner in the coming days as she travels north.
They ask if anyone spots this special whale, to call the ORRCA Rescue Hotline on 02 9415 3333 to report the sighting so they can track her along the coastline. Sharing your photos is also welcomed with the time, date and location she was seen.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
