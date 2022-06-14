Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Infamous humpback whale 'Bladerunner' spotted off the Illawarra coast

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 14 2022 - 10:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of Bladerunner, taken in 2018 by Rosalind Butt. Picture: Canberra Times

An infamous creature of the Australian seas has been spotted off the coast of the Illawarra this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.