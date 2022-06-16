Hot Property Illawarra: Gerroa home listed with record-busting $8.25m guide

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the Illawarra and South Coast region's real estate market and beyond.
What downturn?
While the region's property market overall has shown signs of cooling, the South Coast seaside town of Gerroa appears to remain in strong demand.
A weekender on star-studded Stafford Street could set a new price benchmark for the suburb if it achieves its $8 million-plus guide.
For that outlay the prospective buyer could land themselves a prime position on the same street that surfer Sally Fitzgibbons and singer/television personality Guy Sebastian also call home.
The home at 78 Stafford Street is currently for sale with a guide of $8.25 million, well above the previous record of $7.1 million.
Still at the high end of the market, a lifestyle property in a rural locality near Kiama is for sale after 25-plus years in the same ownership, with a price guide of more than $10 million.
The home, dating back to the late 1800's, has been renovated with a contemporary edge.
We talk to the owner of this impressive property.
In an "emotional" day for the vendors, a Dapto home which had been owned by the same family for 90 years sold under the hammer on Saturday.
The three-bedroom home sold for $1.4 million.
We talked to the buyer and seller in the aftermath as part of this week's auction wrap-up.
Meanwhile, the redevelopment of a derelict public housing complex in the Wollongong CBD is intended to break down the social barriers between the haves and have nots.
We talk to a buyer, as well as the key people who helped make the project happen.
Finally, house values have dropped in eight Wollongong suburbs and flatlined in at least two more, with the median price falling by tens of thousands of dollars in some cases, new figures show.
The figures, compiled by CoreLogic for ACM, reveal the top 10 house suburbs by lowest quarterly growth in the Wollongong LGA, with top tier suburbs like Bulli and Woonoona leading the downward trend.
Find out more here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
