Rejuvenated Tungai relishing NRLW return

It's come sooner than she expected but Illawarra product Shakiah Tungai is confident she can again make an impression at the elite level after returning from a year-long hiatus.
A star of the round-ball game growing up, Tungai burst onto the rugby league scene in 2018, parlaying a call-up to CRL Southern Division into a maiden NRLW contract with the Dragons in just her second year kicking an oval ball.
A year later and she was debuting for Australia on home turf at WIN Stadium, grabbing a try and booting four goals in a memorable win for the Jillaroos.
Injuries kept her to just one game in the Dragons 2020 NRLW campaign and, heading into 2021, the Shellharbour local felt she had to press pause on what had been a whirlwind rise.
"I was very grateful for all of it but it did get a bit overwhelming by the end," Tungai said.
"It all just happened so quickly and with other things happening it takes on a lot. There was a bit going on last year and I couldn't balance all the footy stuff with everything else.
"I decided just to have the year off and just have a mental break. I think having that break from footy and resetting has been really good. I'm good now and ready to get back into it."
Tungai committed to little more than a return for the Corrimal Cougars at club level in 2022, but news the 25-year-old point-scoring whiz was back in action spread fast.
It was ultimately the Broncos who came knocking, with some former Jillaroos teammates putting a word in with coach Kelvin Wright.
"I always planned to have just the one year [out] and I just wanted to get back into it this year with Corrimal and see how I went," she said.
"It did take make a while to realise I missed it, but I love the girls at Corrimal. It's such a great vibe there, it's like a little family, and I was just trying to enjoy playing again.
"Being back at the highest level probably wasn't on my radar just yet, but it was definitely something I wanted to get back to.
"I had a few of the [Broncos] girls reach out just to see what I was doing because they obviously knew I was back playing footy and then I got a call from the coach. In the end it happened really quickly but I'm so excited."
A juggernaut through the first three NRLW seasons, the Broncos copped their first reality check in the recently completed season, bundled out in the finals by the Cinderella Roosters.
They've also lost star pair Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton to the big-spending Knights, but retain a host of stars that will see them well in title reckoning.
"They've definitely been such a great team and they've got a good squad up there," Tungai said.
"I'm lucky I've played alongside most of the girls up there so it's going to fee like home. I'm enjoying training five nights a week again I'm just excited to get up there and get into it."
Tungai became the Illawarra region's 25th Jillaroo (No. 157 overall) that night in Wollongong and hasn't ruled out a return to the rep arena should the opportunity arise.
"Obviously with a World Cup coming up at the end of the year it's something you'd like to be a part of," she said.
"But I just wanted to get back enjoying my footy again, which I am. We'll just see what happens."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
