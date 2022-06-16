Australian skater Jessinta Martin is living the dream and touring her homeland with the Disney on Ice team, currently starring as one of the evil stepsisters (Drizella) to Cinderella in their Into The Magic production.
After putting her skates on at the age of five, she decided turning professional was her life goal after seeing a show at the age of seven and her "mind was set".
"Knowing that I could make it I just tried to make the best of a small skating community that there is and I trained as hard as I could," Ms Martin said.
In 2015 she auditioned to be part of the Disney on Ice team and has been part of the "big family" ever since.
"I've always loved performing that was my fave part of skating, even when competing," Ms Martin said.
"Once you're out there with everyone else on the ice and you see all those little kids' faces light up and they're cheering for you and smiling, like that is the absolute best feeling- you feel like a rock star."
A typical work day in the life of the skater includes arriving early at the venue, enjoying a class together with the other skaters and get a "feel" for the ice as each venue is different, she said.
On days there are multiple performances, Ms Martin warms up with the group before the first show, and ensures to "refuel" in-between shows and keep all her costumes in check.
She said foods like vegetables, fruit and pasta were healthy options to give her enough energy to dance on the ice for hours.
For Sydney skater Tya Greentree, the show will be her first time skating for Disney in her home state
Ms Greentree said the experience so far has been "surreal".
"This was my dream when I was a little girl," she said
Despite travelling and performing in many different countries, she said there's something very special about being back home.
From costumes with real Swarovski crystals to giant teacup headpieces, the variety in the wardrobe department is a visual spectacle, Ms Greentree said.
There are 213 costumes used in the current production of Into The Magic, while around 42 loads of laundry are needed per week to keep them clean.
Twenty-five people worked on creating the costumes, with 562 fittings needed during the process.
With so many costumes comes a lot of quick changes - the fastest costume change during the show is completed in around 31 seconds.
Ms Greentree said while the quick changes can be difficult, especially with skates on, there are people backstage that help the process run smoothly.
Tour Coordinator Claire Teson said the show has something for everybody, with old stories and new coming together for the spectacle.
Much loved colourful characters like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Elsa of Frozen and Moana will feature in the show which should run for no longer than two hours (including a 15-20 minute intermission) while the show is most suitable for ages four and up.
Mums and dads wanting to get into the spirit should think twice about dressing up, as "costumes are not permitted for guests 14 years and older", according to the event's website.
Children aged two years and older must have a ticket, those under two will be admitted free provided they sit on a parent or guardian's lap.
The show will run from June 16-19 at WIN Entertainment Centre and tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
