A man who set fire to a Wollongong hotel room has apologised to the police officer who pulled him from the flames, in an emotional address to the court.
Paul William Knight, also known as Mark Lord, gave evidence to the Wollongong District Court in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in March to intentionally causing damage by fire to property, having set room 215 of the Normandie Inn on Bourke Street alight on the night of October 17 last year.
Senior constables Craig Sands and Howard Cunliffe, and constables Kayleb Hawkins and Travis Moulton, got Knight out of the room that night after he barricaded himself inside and set paper and wood from the hotel room furniture alight.
Knight and the four officers all suffered smoke inhalation.
Appearing via video link, Knight asked Senior Constable Sands, who was seated in the court, for forgiveness.
"I'm sorry that you got smoke inhalation, I'm sorry you were put in that predicament... I can't thank you enough," Knight said.
He also offered an apology to the hotel owner.
Knight told the court that he was suicidal on the night of the crime.
If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. If someone is in immediate danger, call triple-0.
He said he had just been released from close to 20 months in custody for crimes he was ultimately acquitted of, which had caused him to lose his daughter, his fiancee and all his possessions.
Going through a hard time, he told the court he went to call his mother, who he'd always turned to when he was in need.
"It hit me like a ton of bricks - I can't ring Mum, she's dead," Knight said, explaining his mother had died more than two years prior.
He said his bipolar disorder meant that he also "couldn't keep up with [his] head".
Knight said he did not consider the implications of his actions on the night but in the nearly eight months he had since been in custody he had had time to reflect on what he had done and what could have happened "if it got out of hand".
Since that night, he said, he was back on medication for his mental illness and working with a mental health team and a forensic mental health nurse.
Knight said he now had National Disability Insurance Scheme supports and accommodation lined up for his release.
The Crown prosecutor submitted Knight's crime was "above the mid-range" of seriousness for this type of offence and he had committed it without regard for public safety.
He said Knight's prospects of rehabilitation should also be considered as guarded.
Defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes asked the court to accept that Knight's thinking was impaired when he committed the crime.
She said her client was responding well to therapy and he had pro-social support available in the community, including supported accommodation.
Knight was at risk of becoming institutionalised, Ms Parkes said, having spent over 20 of the past 28 years in custody.
In sentencing Knight, Judge Christopher O'Brien accepted that the fire appeared to have been a suicide attempt.
He said there was a very real risk to other people, with six other rooms of the hotel having been occupied that night, and formally commended the police and emergency workers for their response to the situation.
Judge O'Brien noted Knight had a "long and diverse criminal history" but said his prospects of rehabilitation were "between guarded and perhaps hopeful".
Knight was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of nine months.
With time served, he will become eligible for release next month.
Judge O'Brien also directed him to pay $4840 - the cost of the damage - to the hotel's owner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
