'Emotional roller coaster': Gilmore election recount request denied, Phillips retains seat

The Australian Electoral Commission has knocked back a last-minute request for a recount in the marginal federal seat of Gilmore.
Liberal candidate Andrew Constance wrote a letter to the commission asking for the recount, citing concerns about the scrutineering of informal votes.
"Given the close result, I believe there are strong grounds for a recount and I have submitted a request to the Australian electoral commissioner," Mr Constance said on Tuesday.
Mr Constance lost to Labor incumbent Fiona Phillips by just 373 votes.
The seat was set to be formally declared yesterday but the declaration was postponed in light of the recount request.
Mrs Phillips described the last few days as an "emotional roller coaster" and said the details for the AEC Gilmore poll declaration will be announced shortly.
"The AEC has got a really important job to do to make sure the election is done right," Mrs Phillips said.
"I'm just happy the declaration of the poll will happen again, hopefully tomorrow, and to just get on with all the work that needs to be done."
An electoral commission spokesman said the request for a recount was carefully considered, with the counting process for Gilmore carried out in line with electoral laws.
"It's our view that we're satisfied the count was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act," the spokesperson said.
The Liberals had a 2.44 per cent swing in the South Coast seat, which bucked the national trend, however, Mr Constance fell 0.2 per cent short.
Mrs Phillips added the race for Gilmore against her opponent was always going to be tight.
"(Constance) had been a local member for 18 years ... and I think for me to actually come out and win this does say a lot," Mrs Phillips said.
A recount in the electorate would have automatically been triggered if there were fewer than 100 votes between first and second placed candidates.
The final result in the House of Representatives is expected to be 77 seats for Labor, 58 for the coalition, four Greens, 10 independents, one Katter's Australian Party MP and one Centre Alliance MP.
- with Australian Associated Press
