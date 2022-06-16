Illawarra South Coast narrowly lost to home team Tamworth 3-2 in the final of the NSW State Men's Hockey Championships on Monday afternoon.
The youthful Illawarra team lost to a more experienced side playing on their home surface.
Advertisement
Coach Scott Govers was still pleased with the result considering the team played with no substitutes in the last four games, including the semi-final and final, due to injuries.
Read more: Rejuvenated Tungai relishing NRLW return
"It was very tough but still did well. Very valiant effort by the boys," Govers said.
"Our attack was relentless and defence solid but just didn't have the legs to sustain it for the whole game."
The first half was even with Tamworth going ahead in the second quarter from a penalty corner by former Kookaburra Matthew Willis.
Illawarra's Thomas Dolby equalised in the 30th minute from a corner for a 1-1 half-time score.
The third quarter saw the home team take the upper hand with Willis completing his hat-trick to take a 3-1 lead. Illawarra came out firing two minutes into the fourth quarter with Dolby pulling one back from a penalty corner rebound.
In the semi-final, ISC beat long-time rivals Newcastle 2-0 with the goals coming from Dolby and Callum Mackay.
The team came second in their pool after wins over Grafton 6-1, Northern Sydney and Beaches 5-1, Central Coast 1-0 and a 1-1 draw against Tamworth who topped the pool.
Illawarra South Coast women lost in the semi-final to North West Sydney 5-0 in Newcastle on Monday.
The team placed second in their pool with wins over Northern Sydney 5-4, Bathurst 3-2, Nepean 3-1 and a 3-1 loss to South Sydney.
Men's (round 10)
Sunday: ALBION PARK v WESTS at Croome Hockey Centre (3pm); FAIRY MEADOW v UNIVERSITY at Ross Robinson Field (3pm); DAPTO bye
Women's (round 12)
Friday: RAILWAY GREYS v WESTS at Ross Robinson Field (7.30pm); Saturday: FAIRY MEADOW v ALBION PARK at Ross Robinson Field (4.10pm); UNIVERSITY v AVONDALE at Ross Robinson Field (5.45pm)
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.