Services Australia has warned of a new scam text circulating advising "close contacts" to order free COVID-19 tests.
The scam text message says you can order a free COVID-19 test kit because you've been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
It also includes a link where you can order your free kit, which leads to a fake government website where victims are urged to enter personal information like their bank account details.
The scammers use these details to steal money, Services Australia said.
The scam texts say they are from the Australian Government, Medicare and myGov.
Services Australia said they will never include links in text messages and encouraged people to report the scam.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
