Your photos of the strawberry moon

It's called a strawberry moon and it was overhead on Tuesday night.
But don't think it had anything to do with the colour. It's all about ... strawberries.
The name strawberry moon is based around the Indigenous groups in the north-east of the united States. The Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota communities saw the celestial event as a sign that strawberries, and other fruits, were ripe and ready to be gathered.
In Europe, this moon is often called the honey moon or the mead moon, and historical writings from the region suggest that honey was ready for harvest around the end of the month.
Tuesday's strawberry moon was the first of two consecutive supermoons.
The term supermoon generally refers to a full moon that appears brighter and larger than other moons because it is at its closet orbit to Earth.
