Annual fishing closures come into force

Inland anglers are reminded that the annual fishing closure in trout streams came into force last Monday night and will continue until September 30, 2022.
Any form of fishing is prohibited in general trout streams, artificial fly and lure streams and trout spawning streams over this time.
Advertisement
Proving it is not in any "flowing water", anglers can however, continue to fish during the closure in general trout and artificial fly and lure dams, as well as in non-trout dams and rivers across the state. Visit https://fal.cn/3g00C for more info.
************************
The Rock Fishing Safety Amendment Bill passed the Upper House this week following lengthy and considerable consultation with the industry. The changes will save lives and educate participants who partake in the sport about the dangers of rock fishing.
The RFA of NSW has always advocated those anglers who fish the rocks, use and carry the appropriate safety gear, including suitable footwear and clothing and most importantly seek out the current weather forecasts, tidal information and swell and wind direction prior to leaving home and deciding which of their spots will be safe to fish.
Life jackets are one small part of the equation that anglers need to address on the rocks and too much emphasis is placed on this when in fact it does nothing to stop anglers ending up in the water.
The RFA of NSW has always wanted to see the testing and advising of rock anglers of other acceptable forms of safe fishing attire including wetsuits, fishing vests, and other personal floatation devices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.