It's been a year of floods, wind and relentless rain, and no one knows that better than our volunteers in orange.
The SES Kiama and Shellharbour units have already responded to more requests and call-outs this year than they did during all of 2021, and it's only June, SES Chief Super Intendent Colin Malone said.
Advertisement
The SES community gathered on Wednesday night to celebrate the hard work and countless hours put in by Kiama and Shellharbour volunteers.
"It's about recognising their efforts, even though they're not doing it for the pat on the back," Cheif Inspector Terrie-ann Hurt said.
After having to postpone the ceremony a few times due to COVID, the SES were finally able to give 87 separate awards to local volunteers for their time, bravery and resilience.
Commissioner Carlene York said the night was an exciting opportunity to be able to thank the volunteers, who spend countless hours giving up their time for the community.
"They don't get paid, they do it all out of love," she said.
The SES volunteers who dropped everything to help Queenslanders during tropical cyclone Debbie were awarded National Emergency Medals for their efforts.
The SES response to Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which wiped out homes infrastructure and farms along the Australian coast in 2017, was a testament to the "generosity and richness of the Australian spirit".
Inspector Chris Warren and brothers Tim and Mal Anderson were recognised for forty years of service in the SES, and Tim Anderson and Andy Kinch were awarded life member status.
NSW South East Zone Commander Chief Super Intendent Colin Malone said the thank you's were directed as much at families as they were at the volunteers, for putting up with all the missed birthdays, dinners and special occasions that come with the role.
"Never once has anyone in this cluster not stood up to help their community," he said.
With a room filled with "quiet achievers" in orange shirts, "it just shows what successful units we have".
The NSW SES was this week awarded a $132.7 million funding boost from the state government for infrastructure, resources and staffing.
The support is invaluable for our community, Commissioner York said, and it will increase local SES funding by 60 per cent.
Advertisement
"It really shows the support from the government," Commissioner York said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.