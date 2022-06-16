"I don't think that's quite sunk in yet".
Still on a high after Wednesday night's Australia Cup victory over St George City, Wollongong United coach Billy Tsovolos admits it would be surreal to draw an A-League opposition in the next round.
United moved into the open round of 32 section of the national knockout competition after fighting back from a goal down, with headers from Kyah Jovanovski and Klime Sekutkoski sealing the 2-1 triumph at Penshurst Park.
"Just the spirit and the character of the group, it showed again following up those chances last night to score," Tsovolos said.
"There's been a lot of adversity, a lot of away games, lacking match fitness, but it's been one hell of an effort to make it through."
The Wollongong Wolves meet North West Sydney Spirit on Thursday night, the final game of round seven in the NSW competition, the winner joining United in the last 32 teams, including A-League teams.
Tsovolos said United will be ready to take on anyone.
"Playing an A-League team, I don't think that's quite sunk in yet," he said.
"Once the draw is out and we know who we're playing, we can reset a bit, but we'll just enjoy the result for a day or two.
"We're through to the semi-finals of the Waratah Cup as well, so there might be the chance to play Wolves if they go through, it would be a good game for the region.
"Talking to the president (Peter Vrtkovski), it's was amazing to think of the attention the club has been getting from people and clubs outside the region.
"It's a really proud moment for our club."
Mason Versi turned creator for both goals.
Turning on to his right foot from the edge of the box, he released a teasing cross, which was headed back in centrally by Curtis Thomas, then finished off by Jovanovski to level the game in the 58th minute.
Then 10 minutes from time, Versi launched a blistering free kick on his left foot, hitting the top corner of the woodwork and bouncing back for Sekutkoski to send United through.
"(Versi has) been involved in pretty much everything throughout this Cup run," Tsovolos said.
"He's been a real danger for us and big part of the success we've had so far."
