Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Free preschool days for NSW kids from 2030

Updated June 16 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW is embarking "on the greatest transformation of early education in a generation" from 2030.

All children in NSW will be able to access play-based learning for free in the year before they start kindergarten under a radical revamp of the state's early education system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.