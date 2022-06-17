UOW playing its part in sustainable future

Measuring and analysing in detail our expenditure and supply chains for indirect emissions is going to be very difficult. As Prof McCarthy has pointed out, these reductions and offsets "will require behavioural, policy and procurement related changes" with everybody getting on board. But as I said, action on climate change is the only step forward, and that is why we have made this commitment and put this committee in place. It has been wonderful to see other universities and businesses join us in this pledge.

