UOW playing its part in sustainable future

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has committed to carbon neutrality by 2030. This is not just the right step forward; this is the only step forward.
We've experienced the impacts of climate change in our own city. We've also witnessed its devastating impacts on neighbouring towns and cities, and we know that it doesn't end there. We've seen our children march to take a stand and watched as they've grown to become teenagers and adults with little to no action on climate change.
At UOW, we welcome a new age when governments, institutions, cities, and individuals act. This is not just the right step forward; this is the only step forward.
In just eight years, we commit to offsetting our carbon emissions to create a net-zero footprint and ensure UOW no longer contributes to this global problem set to impact future generations.
As Vice-Chancellor of UOW, I am incredibly proud to announce our formal commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030. Over the past decade, UOW has reduced its carbon footprint through educational, engineering and purchasing improvements, and meeting our targets reaffirms the University's commitment. In just eight years, we commit to offsetting our carbon (and other greenhouse gas) emissions to create a net-zero footprint and ensure UOW no longer contributes to this global problem set to impact future generations.
The journey to carbon neutrality includes addressing direct and indirect emissions. Direct emissions come from our owned or controlled sources, for example gases or fuels consumed onsite, while indirect emissions include the generation of greenhouse gases offsite, such as purchased electricity and those that occur in our supply chain.
To do this, we will be required to reduce our non-renewable energy consumption, continue our focus toward renewable and reliable energy initiatives on-site, and where possible, make choices in our purchasing towards lower emission companies, products and transportation.
The progress of these plans will be overseen by our Sustainable Futures Committee (SFC), under the expert leadership of Professor Tim McCarthy, from the Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences and Director of the Sustainable Buildings Research Centre. The committee will ensure the University delivers its sustainability objectives under UOW's Strategic Plan and University Strategies.
We know these goals are possible. They are no longer pipedreams. In fact, our Shoalhaven Campus has already made the transition to 100 per cent renewable energy. Of course, we acknowledge that some of this work will be hard, and it certainly won't happen overnight.
Measuring and analysing in detail our expenditure and supply chains for indirect emissions is going to be very difficult. As Prof McCarthy has pointed out, these reductions and offsets "will require behavioural, policy and procurement related changes" with everybody getting on board. But as I said, action on climate change is the only step forward, and that is why we have made this commitment and put this committee in place. It has been wonderful to see other universities and businesses join us in this pledge.
Alongside the University of Newcastle and in partnership with Business Illawarra and Business Hunter, we hosted a special event earlier this month to discuss the role universities play in making Australia a leader in clean energy. It's important that institutions like us work with our partners to create clean energy solutions and help to transition our local regions toward low carbon economies supported by an appropriately skilled and expanding workforce.
It has also been wonderful to see the commitment from the Member for Cunningham, Alison Byrnes, and the Member for Whitlam, Stephen Jones, to provide $10 million to establish an Energy Futures Skills Centre at UOW. The Centre will design and deliver courses to train and re-skill the clean energy and clean manufacturing workforces of the future.
The two also announced $2.5 million in funding to upgrade equipment and teaching aids, creating a Renewable Energy Training facility at Wollongong TAFE which will support training in renewable energy technologies. It's vitally important to have this type of investment in our city and it's important that UOW continues to be a leader in transitioning our region to low emissions, while shining a light on the new job and economic opportunities this transition will bring.
I am inspired to see our region moving forward in the right direction toward achieving a sustainable and positive future for our children and grandchildren. We hope that you too will join us and take action.
