Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW playing its part in sustainable future

By Professor Patricia Davidson
June 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committed: UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson, NSW Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes and University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky at the Tale of Two Cities Clean Energy Showcase.

The University of Wollongong (UOW) has committed to carbon neutrality by 2030. This is not just the right step forward; this is the only step forward.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.