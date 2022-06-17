GAME ON: NRL approach to Test football more dollars than sense

For all its claims to forward thinking, rugby league is a game that tends more towards fortification than diversification.
It's something that persists even as the game itself becomes more and more culturally diverse. These days, around 50 per cent of NRL players are of Pasifika heritage.
It's come into sharper focus with the Pacific Test schedule set to clash with State of Origin next weekend.
It's a 'clash' that has been innocuous in the past, but has attracted more attention this season given how conspicuous the aforementioned statistic is reflected at Origin level.
Blues reps Daniel Tupou and Kotoni Staggs were this week named in the Tonga squad for the upcoming clash with New Zealand set to occur the day prior to Origin II.
It had the potential to be sensational had NSW coach Brad Fittler and Tonga coach Kristian Woolf not spoken ahead of time to ensure it's no genuine tug-of-war scenario.
It's refreshing to see some maturity brought to the issue of Test eligibility, but history shows that is fleeting in our game.
Under the current set-up, players can easily have a foot in both camps. A simple fix in those circumstances is to ensure dates of fixtures don't clash in future.
It's an easy interim solution, but it's a very short-term fix given the goal for the likes of Tonga and Samoa is to progress to Tier One Test status - as it should be.
If it came down to strictly on-field considerations, Tonga could do it tomorrow. They've famously knocked off Australia. At full strength they would start even-money at worst against England or even New Zealand.
Change is easy to embrace until it challenges the status quo. When it also challenges a financial bottom line, the agendas become more nefarious.
On personnel alone, Samoa have the same capability. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks that fact is bad for the game of rugby league.
As is the case in life though, change is easy to embrace until it challenges a status quo. When something also challenges a bottom line, it gets even murkier.
It's worth considering in a debate that's set to explode in looming years. While players can comfortably straddle Origin and Test ambitions, the rise of Pacific nations at Test level threatens very little.
It's all feel-good vibes, it helps sell a World Cup every four years and it gives a game still overwhelmingly Anglo in its power structures the appearance of being culturally rich (which it is).
It's in the interest of countless parties for it to stay as it is. To remain "always there" as Manly coach Des Hasler put it this week in regards to Sea Eagles back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu who's effectively ruled himself out of Blues contention.
Surprise, surprise, players of Pacific Island heritage don't see their respective Test jumpers as some sort of bucket list item to be ticked off down the track.
The likes of Tonga or Samoa moving to Tier One status does wonders for the international game, but it does present a tangible threat to State of Origin.
That's where the more nefarious agendas are really at play. Expect to hear plenty suggest the "integrity of Origin" lies in it being a "selection trial" for the Australian Test team.
It's not, and it hasn't been for years, though it's convenient for various Australian Test coaches to suggest as much given it stockpiles all the game's best players in the Kangaroos selection pool.
In reality, the direct link between Origin and Test footy is tenuous at best. Not to downplay the pride, passion, prestige and all the other p's it involves, as a concept and a product, State of Origin is primarily the game's biggest cash cow.
It's the centrepiece of every broadcast deal, effectively providing the NRL with four grand finals to sell.
They might lose a player or two here or there, but Origin's primacy is also in the interest of NRL clubs given those rivers of gold flow back to them through grants from head office.
It's why clubs never seek to collectively undermine the Origin concept in the way they, along with ARLC, white-anted last year's World Cup after bulldozing through every stop sign placed in the way of the NRL regular season and State of Origin.
While they remain substantial, Origin television ratings are trending downward as the number of Pasifika players in the NRL moves in the opposite direction.
Moving to Tier One status would necessarily exclude certain players from the Origin arena, in the same way it has always excluded New Zealand and English players.
You'll hear tired suggestions it will actually weaken Pacific nations given players will supposedly opt out to play Origin and cash the accompanying cheques.
You wouldn't begrudge any that did, but some of us give the players a little more credit than that.
Given the decisions some of them are already making, that shoe may well be on the other foot. The first dominoes have already fallen.
It seems there are still those who put heritage and the good of the game ahead of money. Contrary to popular perception, it's more likely to be players than the NRL or its clubs.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
