Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

GAME ON: NRL approach to Test football more dollars than sense

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 17 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOW GOOD: The rise of Tonga as. a Test nation is the best thing to happen to rugby league in more than a decade. Picture: Getty Images

For all its claims to forward thinking, rugby league is a game that tends more towards fortification than diversification.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.