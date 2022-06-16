Real Bulli hospital needed to take pressure off Wollongong. Letters, June 17, 2022

Instead of the new Bulli hospital and aged care being built, a real hospital should have been built. You know, a hospital with operating theatres, a birthing centre, palliative care etc like the old hospital had.
Wollongong hospital has a bed shortage and nowhere to extend.
The government just paid out 800 something million for stuffing up a contract on submarines so there must be plenty of money as no-one took the blame.
So rather than saying the old Bulli hospital is not needed by the health department, a real hospital should be built on this land to cater for the growing health crisis in Wollongong.
The government can then proudly call it Bulli Hospital and everyone will then get a good standard of health, not just people that can afford private health funds.
What a great and fair day that would be; Australians actually being looked after
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
Income $195,000, expenditure $67,000 = $128,000. Where's the pain in that? Poor things how do they survive? I wish I had half that per annum to spend on whatever I liked.
Merv Fletcher, Corrimal
Concerned at the dire prophecies made by "Scotty from marketing" and LNP minister for propaganda, Peter Dutton, indicating an Anthony Albanese Labor government would result in armadas of unseaworthy Asian fishing boats full of asylums seekers arriving upon our shores, I have been diligently undertaking daily surveillance measures to ensure our sovereignty remains secure.
I scan the Tasman Sea to check for asylum seeker armadas waiting off Bellambi Lagoon for a sea swell sufficient to get them safely into the lagoon. My daily check includes the banks of the Bellambi Lagoon for any signs of abandoned Indonesian fishing boats. Boats which may have arrived under cover of darkness.
My scuba inspections of the pristine waters of Bellambi Lagoon have only revealed abandoned shopping trolleys, the odd wheelie bin or two, rusting "pushies", plastic bags and, bald tyres. But absolutely no evidence of scuttled Indonesian fishing boats! It leaves me to wonder, is it possible they, (Morrison & Dutton) were just having a lend of us during the election campaign?
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Bob Manskie's letter (Mercury, June 16) is a good one. Andrew Constance has to realise he is not needed down there; not only did he send all transport contracts overseas, people tend to also forget that he was the orchestrator of the driverless train fiasco. I can clearly remember him skiting that train drivers would soon no longer be needed.
Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow
