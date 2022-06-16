Illawarra Mercury
Real Bulli hospital needed to take pressure off Wollongong. Letters, June 17, 2022

June 16 2022 - 6:30pm
Instead of the new Bulli hospital and aged care being built, a real hospital should have been built. You know, a hospital with operating theatres, a birthing centre, palliative care etc like the old hospital had.

