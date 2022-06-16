Voters swung away from Labor on booth-by-booth analysis

There are signs in the Cunningham electorate that some voters might be turning away from Labor.
Alison Byrnes won the seat with a 1 per cent swing to her, once preferences were counted.
But her primary vote of 40,783 was down compared to the almost 47,000 Sharon Bird got for the party at the 2019 election.
Also, on a booth-by-booth analysis, there were swings against Ms Byrnes in all but one of the booths in the Illawarra.
The only one to record a swing in her favour was the Warrawong pre-poll voting centre.
Some booths had sizeable swings against Labor in the primary vote.
They included Warrawong with a 20 per cent swing, Bellambi surf club with 18.1 per cent and the two Port Kembla booths swung away from the ALP to the tune of 17.1 per cent and 15 per cent.
However, Ms Byrnes said the higher than ever number of early voters in the electorate - more than 25,000 - made it hard to determine any significance to swings in booths.
"It's hard to tell on these ones because we've had such high numbers go through pre-poll as well," Ms Byrnes said.
"Certainly the booth numbers are down as well, so it's a bit hard to tell exactly where there were those big changes because we had almost half the electorate went through pre-poll."
There is also the chance the drop in Labor's vote could be due to the change in candidate, with the well-known Ms Bird retiring and being replaced by a newcomer in Ms Byrnes.
"Yes, that could be it as well but I certainly think in some of the feedback that I picked up on the booths was a bit of dissatisfaction with the major parties," she said.
"We had the past decade of the Liberals and we've had three years with very divisive Prime Minister and I think there was a bit of dissatisfaction around the major parties around that."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
