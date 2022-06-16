Kids in NSW will be attending an extra year of school by the end of the decade, according to a new plan from the State Government.
Victoria and NSW will introduce a free "pre-kindergarten" year for four and five-year-olds by 2030 in NSW and 2025 in Victoria, the state premiers announced yesterday.
The $5.8 billion plan will see young children attending pre-kindergarten five days per week, in one of the biggest education reforms in decades.
While experts say the move is a win for kids in the future, Illawarra parents are concerned they're being overlooked.
What are the experts saying?
Cathrine Neilsen-Hewett is the Academic Director of the Early Years at the University of Wollongong and an early childhood education researcher.
Associate Professor Neilsen-Hewett showed full support for the plan, describing it as "an exciting forward-thinking agenda" and "win" for kids.
"We know that from an educational perspective, what happens in the years before school has a huge influence on outcomes," she said.
"There's overwhelming research that points to the educational value of the first five years," she said.
It's not about the "schoolification" of four-year-olds, Professor Neilsen-Hewett said, but instead focuses on a play-based curriculum that will benefit kids in the long run.
A work-force crisis
While Professor Neilsen-Hewett applauded the idea, she said the early-education sector is in the midst of a "workforce crisis", which will make the delivery of a pre-kindergarten year challenging.
"I think the biggest implication will be how do we make sure we have a workforce that can respond to the increased need," she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed significant stress on early childhood educators, evident in the rates of workforce attrition, she said.
"The current shortage of early childhood teachers is constraining the capacity of the sector."
The announcement sits alongside a $281.6 million workforce package to attract and support early childhood teachers and carers.
Professor Neilsen-Hewett hoped the funding will strengthen the capacity of the sector.
What about childcare and early education centres?
While Professor Neilsen-Hewett described the new year of public schooling as a "value-add" rather than a replacement for services like long-daycare, it will certainly change things in the sector.
Preschool and Childcare Centre Big fat Smiles provides non-for-profit care for children in NSW and the ACT.
Executive Manager of Experience and Development Amanda Archer said the centre welcomed the announcement and looks forward to navigating what it means for childcare in the future.
"Something as groundbreaking as today's announcement will definitely change the landscape across NSW for early education and care," Ms Archer said.
While they may not know how the announcement will affect their services just yet, Ms Archer said the sector will certainly have to expand and grow to meet the goal of giving every child in NSW a specialised year of play-based learning.
Rather than seeing it as another year of schooling, the pre-kindergarten year should be seen as 'play-based learning' in and outside the classroom, she said.
"It will allow for a smooth transition to school and an opportunity for early intervention, which we know enables the best chance of success for all children," Ms Archer said.
What do parents think?
While many Illawarra parents supported the announcement, local mothers questioned how a plan for 2030 will help people struggling to cover childcare expenses now.
Mum of six Tammy Ferguson said while the announcement was great in theory, it's not going to help many families like hers.
"I think, yes, it's a great idea, but why not start it now as so many people are struggling with the price of food and petrol and the cost of living?" Ms Ferguson said.
Illawarra mum Jen Guerrieri-Cortesi said her fifteen-month-old twins will be in Year Four before this comes into effect.
"It's a good enough plan, but it's a kick in the teeth to current parents," Ms Guerrieri-Cortesi said.
"It's absolutely come too late, but it's better than not coming."
Ms Guerrieri-Cortesi also raised concerns about where the staff will come from in an already dangerously understaffed sector.
"I think play-based learning is such a great idea, I just think it's poor form to announce it so far into the future when so many people don't benefit," she said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
